$0.11 EPS Expected for Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Yelp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.16. Yelp posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 450%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Yelp will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Yelp.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Yelp had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $268.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.81 million.

YELP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Barclays cut shares of Yelp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Yelp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.77.

In other Yelp news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 19,043 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $700,782.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,891,017.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Yelp during the fourth quarter worth about $95,988,000. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp during the fourth quarter worth about $51,892,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Yelp by 1,207.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,010,059 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $35,099,000 after purchasing an additional 932,817 shares during the period. Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its holdings in Yelp by 60.5% in the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 762,500 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $26,497,000 after purchasing an additional 287,500 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Yelp by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 600,935 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $20,931,000 after purchasing an additional 277,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YELP traded down $2.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,255,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,750. Yelp has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $40.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.38. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.58, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

