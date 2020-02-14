-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Vocera Communications also reported earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vocera Communications.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $49.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.28 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 9.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VCRA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Craig Hallum lowered Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on Vocera Communications from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.54.

In other Vocera Communications news, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 11,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $230,187.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Justin Spencer sold 6,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total value of $124,667.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,150.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,456 shares of company stock valued at $376,305 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Vocera Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Vocera Communications by 39.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Vocera Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Vocera Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000.

VCRA traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,927. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market cap of $751.26 million, a PE ratio of -42.41 and a beta of 0.20. Vocera Communications has a twelve month low of $17.90 and a twelve month high of $35.73.

Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

