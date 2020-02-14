$0.18 EPS Expected for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) will post $0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.15. Wheaton Precious Metals reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $223.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WPM shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,463,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,054,000 after purchasing an additional 574,194 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,475,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,971 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 4,176,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,237,000 after acquiring an additional 467,698 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,531,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,677,000 after acquiring an additional 339,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,001,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,302,000 after acquiring an additional 70,923 shares during the last quarter. 53.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WPM traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,326,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,777. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 749.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.45 and a beta of -0.03. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.93 and its 200-day moving average is $27.80.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

