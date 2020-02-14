$0.23 EPS Expected for ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. ON Semiconductor reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 46.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.53. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ON Semiconductor.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ON. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.44. 5,628,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,336,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.92. ON Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $16.65 and a 1-year high of $25.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.27.

In other news, COO William A. Schromm sold 9,513 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $242,581.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 676,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,260,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gilles Delfassy sold 4,825 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $108,273.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,652 shares in the company, valued at $912,230.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,914 shares of company stock worth $4,885,471 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ON. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 5.3% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

