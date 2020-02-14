$0.27 EPS Expected for Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) will report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Proofpoint’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Proofpoint posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 32.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Proofpoint will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Proofpoint.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $243.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.11 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PFPT shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. FBN Securities set a $140.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Proofpoint has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.83.

NASDAQ:PFPT traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.01. The stock had a trading volume of 60,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.51 and a beta of 1.64. Proofpoint has a twelve month low of $102.25 and a twelve month high of $133.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.87.

In other Proofpoint news, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.63, for a total value of $2,372,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,287,407.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 25,000 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $3,127,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,863,358.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,979 shares of company stock valued at $10,741,066. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFPT. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the 4th quarter valued at $1,235,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 155,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,791,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 169,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,477,000 after purchasing an additional 19,453 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 2,142.9% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 71,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,166,000 after purchasing an additional 67,974 shares during the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

