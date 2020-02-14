$0.32 EPS Expected for Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) will report earnings per share of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vipshop’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Vipshop posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 68.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Vipshop will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $0.97. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vipshop.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.65. Vipshop had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $19.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

VIPS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Vipshop from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.70 price target (up previously from $11.50) on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.30 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIPS. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 2,176.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Vipshop during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Vipshop by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vipshop by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vipshop during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

VIPS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,082,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,121,139. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.20. Vipshop has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $15.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

