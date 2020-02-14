-$0.47 EPS Expected for Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) will announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Otonomy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.54) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Otonomy posted earnings of ($0.42) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full-year earnings of ($1.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($1.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($0.85). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Otonomy.

Get Otonomy alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Otonomy in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Otonomy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.38.

NASDAQ:OTIC traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $3.72. The stock had a trading volume of 206,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,730. The stock has a market cap of $101.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.63. Otonomy has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $4.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTIC. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Otonomy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,088,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Otonomy by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,939,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after purchasing an additional 219,096 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Otonomy by 222.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 137,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its stake in Otonomy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,515,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 77,664 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Otonomy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 844,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares during the period. 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

Read More: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Otonomy (OTIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.