$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) will announce earnings per share of $0.50 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. New Residential Investment reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full-year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $216.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.88 million. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 13.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Nomura increased their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.36.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NRZ. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in New Residential Investment by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in New Residential Investment by 1,727.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NRZ stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.63. 2,917,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,100,732. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.09. New Residential Investment has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $17.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.67 and a 200 day moving average of $15.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.17%.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

