$0.51 EPS Expected for Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) to announce $0.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Rexnord’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.44. Rexnord also reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rexnord will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rexnord.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $491.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.32 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

RXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Rexnord from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Rexnord from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Rexnord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Rexnord from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

RXN traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.35. The stock had a trading volume of 8,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,885. Rexnord has a one year low of $24.24 and a one year high of $35.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%.

In related news, insider Craig Wehr sold 20,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $635,837.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,669.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kevin J. Zaba sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $4,373,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,189 shares in the company, valued at $5,355,117.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 482,830 shares of company stock worth $16,143,794 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXN. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rexnord by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,329,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,602,000 after buying an additional 1,100,011 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Rexnord in the third quarter worth about $19,292,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Rexnord in the fourth quarter worth about $22,854,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rexnord in the fourth quarter worth about $21,522,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in Rexnord in the fourth quarter worth about $15,456,000.

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

