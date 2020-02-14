$0.56 EPS Expected for Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) to report $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.57. Allegiance Bancshares reported earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $47.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.60 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABTX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.42.

ABTX stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $38.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,207. Allegiance Bancshares has a 12-month low of $30.40 and a 12-month high of $38.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.98. The stock has a market cap of $785.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

In other news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $151,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 146,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,529,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $36,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 109,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,012,002.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,434,790 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 706,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,561,000 after purchasing an additional 348,888 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 1,852.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 161,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after acquiring an additional 152,853 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,744,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 693.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 68,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

