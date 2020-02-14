$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) will announce earnings per share of $0.57 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.56. Supernus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

SUPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.86.

NASDAQ SUPN traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $23.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,608. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $43.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.79 and a 200-day moving average of $25.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUPN. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 75,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 78,631 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management boosted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 164.2% during the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 29,195 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 18,145 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 921,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,848,000 after acquiring an additional 358,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.