$0.58 EPS Expected for Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) will announce $0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Trinseo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.49. Trinseo reported earnings per share of $1.09 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 46.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Trinseo will report full-year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $4.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $5.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Trinseo.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.13). Trinseo had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Tudor Pickering raised Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Trinseo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.

TSE stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.18. 373,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,321. Trinseo has a twelve month low of $27.10 and a twelve month high of $52.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 51.12%.

In other Trinseo news, insider Angelo N. Chaclas sold 1,498 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $57,028.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,998.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $301,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,089 shares in the company, valued at $8,221,955.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trinseo (TSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.