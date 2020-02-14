-$0.60 EPS Expected for Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY) will report earnings per share of ($0.60) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Rubius Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.68) and the highest is ($0.41). Rubius Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.54). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to ($1.62). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rubius Therapeutics.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rubius Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Rubius Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

In other news, insider Christopher L. Carpenter sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $647,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,723.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUBY. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 65.0% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter.

RUBY remained flat at $$8.62 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 200,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,951. Rubius Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $20.04. The company has a quick ratio of 9.83, a current ratio of 9.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.82 and its 200-day moving average is $9.65.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; and RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria.

