$0.92 EPS Expected for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) to report earnings of $0.92 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Aptiv’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the lowest is $0.88. Aptiv reported earnings of $1.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full-year earnings of $4.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.27. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $5.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aptiv.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. Aptiv had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Aptiv from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Aptiv from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.05.

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $239,571.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,211,303.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $513,590.00. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,883,663 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $951,451,000 after buying an additional 94,635 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,032,215 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $192,999,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $188,360,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,719,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $163,267,000 after buying an additional 32,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $112,509,000 after buying an additional 11,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APTV traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.32. 1,005,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,045. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.93 and its 200-day moving average is $89.17. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $63.36 and a 12-month high of $99.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.33%.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptiv (APTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.