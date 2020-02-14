0x Achieves Market Cap of $214.23 Million (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 14th. One 0x token can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00003311 BTC on popular exchanges including GOPAX, Fatbtc, Huobi and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. Over the last week, 0x has traded up 21.8% against the US dollar. 0x has a total market capitalization of $214.23 million and approximately $69.51 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.68 or 0.03490889 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009679 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00255300 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00042051 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00158431 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000078 BTC.

0x Token Profile

0x was first traded on August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 626,221,885 tokens. The official website for 0x is 0xproject.com. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

0x Token Trading

0x can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX, OTCBTC, GOPAX, BitBay, FCoin, Kucoin, Crex24, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Fatbtc, AirSwap, Gatecoin, Coinone, Upbit, Ethfinex, WazirX, Cobinhood, Bithumb, Iquant, Bitbns, Tokenomy, Huobi, Vebitcoin, DDEX, Poloniex, ABCC, BitMart, Binance, Livecoin, HitBTC, Zebpay, Bilaxy, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Radar Relay, CoinTiger, IDEX, Independent Reserve, OKEx, DigiFinex, Bittrex, Gate.io, Liqui, Mercatox, ZB.COM, Koinex and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

