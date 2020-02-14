$1.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) will report earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Regional Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.08. Regional Management reported earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.53 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Regional Management.

Get Regional Management alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RM. ValuEngine raised shares of Regional Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Taggart sold 3,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total value of $109,711.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,131 shares in the company, valued at $397,168.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 4,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.90 per share, for a total transaction of $142,758.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Regional Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 16,803.3% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 5,041 shares in the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RM traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.59. 471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 39.86 and a current ratio of 39.86. Regional Management has a 12-month low of $22.98 and a 12-month high of $34.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.81. The company has a market cap of $309.86 million, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.99.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regional Management (RM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.