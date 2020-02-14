$1.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to post earnings per share of $1.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.90 and the lowest is $0.89. Phillips 66 reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 255%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full-year earnings of $9.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.45 to $10.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.08 to $12.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.87 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on PSX shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

PSX traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.77. 400,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,816,743. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $80.24 and a one year high of $119.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSX. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

