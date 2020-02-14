$1.76 Billion in Sales Expected for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) to report $1.76 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for First Solar’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.51 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.92 billion. First Solar posted sales of $691.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 154.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Solar will report full-year sales of $3.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.17 billion to $3.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Solar.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $80.00 price target on shares of First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cfra lowered shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group set a $73.00 price target on shares of First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.25.

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $468,129.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,451,659.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 11,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $634,877.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,541 shares in the company, valued at $527,140.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,653. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 634 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

First Solar stock opened at $54.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,365.25, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. First Solar has a 52-week low of $48.76 and a 52-week high of $69.24.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

