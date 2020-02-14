$1.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) will report earnings per share of $1.78 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chevron’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.21. Chevron posted earnings of $1.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chevron will report full year earnings of $7.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $8.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $8.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,366,651,000 after buying an additional 4,401,622 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,755,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,702 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 11,524.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,399,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,127 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 251.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,703,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,800 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,599,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $313,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.08. 5,148,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,163,382. Chevron has a 12 month low of $105.40 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $207.60 billion, a PE ratio of 72.90, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 75.92%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

