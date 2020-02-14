117,441 Shares in Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 117,441 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.06% of Frontline as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FRO. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Frontline by 1,122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 725,158 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 665,850 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Frontline by 177.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 173,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 110,660 shares during the last quarter. Virginia National Bank acquired a new stake in Frontline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,302,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Frontline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $797,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Frontline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $615,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FRO opened at $8.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.01. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.21. Frontline Ltd has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $13.33.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $187.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.40 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Frontline Ltd will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Frontline from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

