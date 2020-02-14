$128.10 Million in Sales Expected for Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) will post $128.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $129.30 million and the lowest is $126.90 million. Hallmark Financial Services posted sales of $96.16 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full-year sales of $474.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $461.60 million to $486.61 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $551.10 million, with estimates ranging from $546.40 million to $555.79 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hallmark Financial Services.

HALL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HALL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 945,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,453,000 after acquiring an additional 216,369 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 942,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,412,000 after acquiring an additional 119,387 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 136,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 72,700 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,193,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 859,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,089,000 after acquiring an additional 49,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hallmark Financial Services stock opened at $17.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $309.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.88. Hallmark Financial Services has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $20.30.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products.

