133,400 Shares in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) Bought by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 133,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,598,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

PEAK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ:PEAK traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,017,346. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.66. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $28.86 and a 12 month high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $531.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.80 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

