$134.81 Million in Sales Expected for Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) will announce $134.81 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $119.20 million and the highest is $143.23 million. Golar LNG reported sales of $181.94 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full-year sales of $415.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $392.37 million to $452.93 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $489.24 million, with estimates ranging from $450.41 million to $554.37 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Golar LNG.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.13). Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 111.81%. The company had revenue of $93.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.53 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GLNG. Citigroup downgraded Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $10.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.84. Golar LNG has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $23.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 19.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,753 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,449 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 147,660 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP grew its position in Golar LNG by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 17,724 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

