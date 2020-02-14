$140,000.00 in Sales Expected for Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) will report sales of $140,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Geron’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100,000.00 and the highest is $170,000.00. Geron reported sales of $380,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Geron will report full-year sales of $430,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $460,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $510,000.00, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $510,000.00. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Geron.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GERN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Geron from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GERN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Geron by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,644,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,599,000 after purchasing an additional 141,384 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Geron by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,639,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after buying an additional 130,650 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Geron by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,191,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 85,898 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Geron by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 360,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Geron by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 354,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 134,245 shares during the last quarter. 29.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GERN opened at $1.31 on Friday. Geron has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.71 million, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.39.

Geron Corporation, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. The company supports the clinical stage development of imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor for the treatment of hematologic myeloid malignancies.

