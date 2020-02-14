1,445,605 Shares in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,445,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,051,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.14% of Baker Hughes A GE at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,244,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,366,000 after buying an additional 7,154,384 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE in the 4th quarter valued at $62,674,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE in the 4th quarter valued at $50,661,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE in the 4th quarter valued at $39,104,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE in the 4th quarter valued at $24,789,000. 48.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BHGE opened at $22.16 on Friday. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 52 week low of $20.09 and a 52 week high of $31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.64 and its 200-day moving average is $23.16. The company has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Baker Hughes A GE from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.44.

Baker Hughes A GE Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

