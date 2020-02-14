$147.10 Million in Sales Expected for GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) will post $147.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for GoPro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $151.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $140.00 million. GoPro reported sales of $242.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that GoPro will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover GoPro.

Get GoPro alerts:

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.09). GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $528.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. GoPro’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GPRO. TheStreet raised GoPro from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine downgraded GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GoPro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.45.

In related news, Director Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor sold 7,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $28,725.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,447.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in GoPro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of GoPro by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 109,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 18,644 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of GoPro by 158.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,267,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 776,687 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoPro by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 113,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 46,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,517,000. 41.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoPro stock opened at $4.21 on Friday. GoPro has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $7.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.24 and its 200-day moving average is $4.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $637.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.27, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.77.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GoPro (GPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.