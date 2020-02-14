$165.40 Million in Sales Expected for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) will report $165.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $162.20 million to $168.40 million. Glacier Bancorp reported sales of $143.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full year sales of $690.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $678.60 million to $696.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $712.33 million, with estimates ranging from $694.90 million to $722.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $164.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.50 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 12.30%.

GBCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stephens set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

GBCI stock opened at $44.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.44. Glacier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $37.58 and a fifty-two week high of $46.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBCI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 27,945 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 95.6% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 13,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 6,421 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 6.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 499,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,219,000 after buying an additional 31,131 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 10.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 8.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

