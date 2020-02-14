$166.00 Million in Sales Expected for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) will announce $166.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for FormFactor’s earnings. FormFactor posted sales of $132.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full year sales of $620.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $620.00 million to $621.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $662.10 million, with estimates ranging from $655.00 million to $669.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FormFactor.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. FormFactor had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $178.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FORM shares. BidaskClub lowered FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, October 31st. B. Riley began coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Sidoti started coverage on FormFactor in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FormFactor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Shares of FORM stock opened at $27.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.88. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.43 and a beta of 1.71. FormFactor has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $28.58.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $1,295,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,369,651.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total transaction of $113,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,010,052. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FORM. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,572 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 500.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 744,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,877,000 after purchasing an additional 620,446 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 855,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,222,000 after purchasing an additional 525,584 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FormFactor by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 512,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,300,000 after buying an additional 283,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,588,000. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

