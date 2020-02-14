$168.65 Million in Sales Expected for Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) will report $168.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Comtech Telecomm.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $169.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $168.00 million. Comtech Telecomm. reported sales of $164.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comtech Telecomm. will report full year sales of $720.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $719.90 million to $722.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $753.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Comtech Telecomm..

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $170.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.83 million. Comtech Telecomm. had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMTL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 212.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,513 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Comtech Telecomm. during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Comtech Telecomm. during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMTL opened at $34.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Comtech Telecomm. has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $38.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. Comtech Telecomm.’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

