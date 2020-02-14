170,000 Shares in Niu Technologies – (NASDAQ:NIU) Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Niu Technologies – (NASDAQ:NIU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.23% of Niu Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Niu Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,347,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Niu Technologies by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 10,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Niu Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on NIU. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Niu Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ NIU opened at $9.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.59. The company has a market cap of $690.59 million, a P/E ratio of 57.00 and a beta of 0.42. Niu Technologies – has a 12 month low of $5.33 and a 12 month high of $13.60.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $91.56 million for the quarter. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 4.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that Niu Technologies – will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The company sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.