$18.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) will post $18.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Facebook’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.37 billion and the highest is $18.67 billion. Facebook posted sales of $15.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Facebook will report full-year sales of $85.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $84.67 billion to $86.87 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $101.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $98.86 billion to $104.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Facebook.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on FB shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Facebook from $274.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (down from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.48.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total value of $224,991.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,505 shares in the company, valued at $298,862.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $11,286,437.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,531 shares of company stock valued at $16,696,656 over the last ninety days. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 5.2% in the third quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 66,928 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,919,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB opened at $213.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $213.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.87. The firm has a market cap of $607.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. Facebook has a 1 year low of $159.28 and a 1 year high of $224.20.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

