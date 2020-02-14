$19.52 Billion in Sales Expected for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) will report sales of $19.52 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Walt Disney’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.23 billion and the highest is $20.93 billion. Walt Disney posted sales of $14.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walt Disney will report full-year sales of $81.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $78.22 billion to $83.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $87.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $86.40 billion to $89.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Walt Disney.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.36.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total value of $294,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,479 shares in the company, valued at $5,083,928.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,258 shares of company stock worth $1,525,940. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 96.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DIS opened at $140.90 on Friday. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $107.32 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.53. The stock has a market cap of $254.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 30.50%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

