$2.02 EPS Expected for Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) to announce earnings of $2.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Two analysts have made estimates for Dollar General’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.96 and the highest is $2.07. Dollar General posted earnings per share of $1.84 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full-year earnings of $6.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $6.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $7.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.95.

Shares of DG opened at $159.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $166.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.44%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter worth about $28,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 41.4% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 244.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

