$2.23 Billion in Sales Expected for NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) to announce sales of $2.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.23 billion and the highest is $2.24 billion. NXP Semiconductors reported sales of $2.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full-year sales of $9.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.31 billion to $9.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.73 billion to $11.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NXP Semiconductors.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.71.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $138.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.27 and a 200-day moving average of $115.60. The firm has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $85.38 and a twelve month high of $139.26.

In related news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $193,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,328. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 265.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

