$2.29 Billion in Sales Expected for Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) will post sales of $2.29 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.24 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.32 billion. Casey’s General Stores posted sales of $2.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full year sales of $9.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.62 billion to $9.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $10.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.22 billion to $10.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Casey’s General Stores.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CASY shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 156.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 6,329 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 367,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,489,000 after purchasing an additional 13,472 shares in the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CASY stock opened at $170.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Casey’s General Stores has a 1 year low of $122.86 and a 1 year high of $179.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.23%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casey’s General Stores (CASY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.