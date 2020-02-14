22,100 Shares in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,000. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Park National at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Park National by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Park National by 7.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Park National in the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Park National by 52.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in Park National by 5.7% in the third quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 6,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter.

Park National stock opened at $101.93 on Friday. Park National Co. has a 52 week low of $86.85 and a 52 week high of $105.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. This is a positive change from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th.

In other Park National news, Director Timothy S. Mclain sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $52,105.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Park National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio and Northern Kentucky. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

