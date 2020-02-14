22nd Century Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Short Interest Up 8.5% in January

22nd Century Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,790,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the January 15th total of 17,320,000 shares. Approximately 15.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 53,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 20,529 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN:XXII opened at $1.12 on Friday. 22nd Century Group has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $2.59.

22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows increasing or decreasing the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It offers premium cigarettes under the RED SUN and MAGIC brands; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

