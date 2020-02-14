$237.49 Million in Sales Expected for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) to post $237.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Green Dot’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $227.75 million and the highest is $240.60 million. Green Dot posted sales of $237.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Green Dot.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GDOT. Northland Securities began coverage on Green Dot in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Green Dot to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Green Dot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Green Dot by 2,492.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Green Dot by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GDOT opened at $33.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Green Dot has a fifty-two week low of $21.97 and a fifty-two week high of $76.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

