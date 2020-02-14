293,650 Shares in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Purchased by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 293,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,000. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd accounts for approximately 1.8% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NRO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd by 276.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRH Financial LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000.

Shares of NRO opened at $6.03 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd has a 12-month low of $4.73 and a 12-month high of $6.08.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

