2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) Position Cut by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,160 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,129 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of 2U worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of 2U by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 857,102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in 2U by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in 2U during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in 2U during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in 2U during the fourth quarter worth about $1,673,000.

TWOU opened at $24.98 on Friday. 2U Inc has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $80.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $163.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.40 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 16.17% and a negative net margin of 40.93%. The business’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that 2U Inc will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TWOU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair raised 2U from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub raised 2U from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on 2U from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 2U in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. 2U currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

