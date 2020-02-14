$3.36 Billion in Sales Expected for Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) will post $3.36 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for FOX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.39 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.33 billion. FOX posted sales of $2.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FOX will report full year sales of $12.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.38 billion to $12.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $12.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.69 billion to $12.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover FOX.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.14. FOX had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of FOX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.23.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $38.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.85. FOX has a 52 week low of $29.69 and a 52 week high of $41.95.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. FOX’s payout ratio is 17.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in FOX in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in FOX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

