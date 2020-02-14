$3.36 Billion in Sales Expected for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) will report sales of $3.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.32 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.39 billion. Stanley Black & Decker posted sales of $3.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full year sales of $14.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.79 billion to $15.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $15.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.29 billion to $15.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stanley Black & Decker.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.02. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $160.00 price target on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays downgraded Stanley Black & Decker to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.67.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $32,696.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,858.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 16,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total value of $2,560,044.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,082,544.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,647 shares of company stock worth $2,803,661. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 18,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $167.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $126.37 and a 1 year high of $173.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.47.

Stanley Black & Decker declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

