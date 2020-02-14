30,000 Shares in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) Bought by Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC

Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,600,000. Ryman Hospitality Properties accounts for 1.7% of Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Ryman Hospitality Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RHP. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter worth $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 456.6% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.80.

Shares of RHP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.23. The stock had a trading volume of 363 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,050. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.08. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a one year low of $70.83 and a one year high of $91.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.43%.

In other news, CEO Colin V. Reed acquired 6,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.01 per share, with a total value of $552,700.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

