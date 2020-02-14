$31.10 Million in Sales Expected for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) will announce $31.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $27.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.80 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $30.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $113.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $110.00 million to $115.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $152.68 million, with estimates ranging from $114.00 million to $182.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $35.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.72 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 356.42% and a negative return on equity of 70.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.58) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AGIO shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $79.00 price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.18.

Shares of AGIO opened at $52.01 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $68.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.14.

In other news, insider Carman Alenson sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $147,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bowden sold 49,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $2,485,871.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,362,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,585,000 after buying an additional 1,027,819 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,649,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after buying an additional 21,107 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 430.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

