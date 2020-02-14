$32.49 Million in Sales Expected for Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) will report $32.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.31 million to $32.67 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending posted sales of $38.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will report full-year sales of $129.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $129.71 million to $130.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $139.80 million, with estimates ranging from $135.07 million to $144.53 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Oaktree Specialty Lending.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $30.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.68 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 79.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $5.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.51 and its 200-day moving average is $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $5.75. The company has a market capitalization of $752.73 million, a PE ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.17%.

In related news, COO Mathew Pendo acquired 5,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $31,447.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 36,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $201,498.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,166,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,962,713.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 12,990 shares of company stock valued at $68,348 and sold 893,118 shares valued at $4,775,167. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCSL. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,194,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 217,560 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,364,000. Cliffwater LLC grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 559,527 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 85,112 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $684,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 608,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

