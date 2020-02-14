$358.59 Million in Sales Expected for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) to post $358.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $356.84 million to $360.02 million. Littelfuse reported sales of $405.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Littelfuse.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $338.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.40 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LFUS. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cross Research cut shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Littelfuse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.33.

LFUS stock opened at $185.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $188.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. Littelfuse has a 1 year low of $149.80 and a 1 year high of $206.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.15%.

In other news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 14,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $2,802,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,181,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Noglows sold 623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total value of $115,697.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,052.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,358 shares of company stock valued at $14,147,565 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 12,836.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 26,315 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Littelfuse by 8.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Littelfuse by 18.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in Littelfuse by 4.2% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 75,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Littelfuse by 17.8% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Littelfuse (LFUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.