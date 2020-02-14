37,725 Shares in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Westrock by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after buying an additional 90,397 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Westrock by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,426,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,146,106,000 after buying an additional 357,491 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Westrock by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Westrock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Westrock by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 50,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 11,308 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider James B. Porter sold 25,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $1,031,150.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,644.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 188,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $7,672,761.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 689,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,038,630.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Westrock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Westrock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Westrock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

WRK opened at $40.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Westrock Co has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $44.39.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Westrock had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Westrock Co will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.73%.

Westrock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

