3DCoin (3DC) Market Cap Tops $346,820.00

3DCoin (CURRENCY:3DC) traded down 81.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One 3DCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24. In the last week, 3DCoin has traded down 52.2% against the US dollar. 3DCoin has a total market cap of $346,820.00 and $162.00 worth of 3DCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About 3DCoin

3DCoin is a coin. 3DCoin’s total supply is 76,390,490 coins and its circulating supply is 70,100,796 coins. The official message board for 3DCoin is medium.com/@Districts_io. 3DCoin’s official website is www.3dcoin.io. 3DCoin’s official Twitter account is @

. The Reddit community for 3DCoin is /r/3dcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling 3DCoin

3DCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 3DCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 3DCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 3DCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

