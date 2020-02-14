3M Co (NYSE:MMM) is Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,643 shares during the period. 3M makes up about 1.3% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,314,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,465,075,000 after acquiring an additional 134,874 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,783,640,000 after acquiring an additional 472,084 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in 3M by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,025,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,812,615,000 after acquiring an additional 207,380 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,515,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $443,828,000 after acquiring an additional 61,622 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 545.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,122,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $374,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,019 shares during the period. 66.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMM opened at $159.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $150.58 and a 1 year high of $219.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.86. The firm has a market cap of $92.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.30%.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.92.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $1,135,654.11. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

