$4.96 Billion in Sales Expected for DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) to report $4.96 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.93 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.99 billion. DXC Technology reported sales of $5.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th.

On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full year sales of $19.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.69 billion to $19.75 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $18.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.04 billion to $19.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DXC Technology.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.17. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DXC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of DXC Technology to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.54.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 94,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DXC opened at $30.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.65 and its 200-day moving average is $34.52. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $67.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

